Joyce Dagenhart Caldwell, 75, of Mount Ulla, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. She was born on July 24, 1944 in Salisbury, NC, to the late J.B. and Ruth Wyatt Dagenhart. Mrs. Caldwell was retired from the Town of Mooresville and a member of Thyatira Presbyterian Church in Salisbury. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Buster Dagenhart. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Caldwell; daughters, Jessica Ward, Melissa Kluttz (Bill); grandchildren, Brittany Thompson, Jeremy Thompson, Matthew Leazer (Jessica), Tyler Leazer (Hannah), Brad Kluttz (Cara), Chris Kluttz (Cassandra), Brandy Frye (Jeremy); and great grandchildren, Kendall Brown, Tessa and Owen Leazer, Christian and Deshaun Kluttz, Trent Frye, Abigail and Annalyn Kluttz, and a great granddaughter due in July. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 13 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday at Thyatira Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be made to Thyatira Presbyterian Church, 220 White Rd, Salisbury, NC 28147. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, serving the Caldwell family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 12, 2020