Joyce Elizabeth Heilig, 59, of Salisbury, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, NC. Born in Atlanta, Georgia on March 10, 1960, she was a beloved mother, devoted nana and wonderful sister. Those left to cherish her memories are son, Patrick Chad Heilig of California; daughter, Jessica Sarah Cannon (John) of Faith, NC; son, Tyler Heilig of Faith, NC; sisters, Patsy Clendening (Rocky) of Spaulding, GA; Wanda Day (Buddy) of Henry, GA; brother, Patrick Lee Berry of Hampton, GA; and 2 grandchildren, Reyd and Peytin Cannon. The family would like to give a huge thank you to Novant Health Hospice for all their loving care and support. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Heilig family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 1, 2020