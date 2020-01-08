Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Horne. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Memorial service 2:00 PM Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Rayfield Horne, 83, of Granite Quarry, entered Heaven's gates on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at her residence. She was born August 18, 1936, in Bessemer City, NC to the late Guy and Selma Thompson Rayfield. Mrs. Horne was as a graduate of Lowell High School and retired from Fisher Insurance in Granite Quarry with a boss she truly loved Mr. John Fisher. Joyce met and married her late husband Ralph, 64 years ago. They moved to the Salisbury area shortly after and settled in Granite Quarry in 1964 to raise their three children. Joyce loved their neighborhood where she developed lifelong friendships. The type of friendships where all the Moms were Moms to all. Joyce loved her Church and all her friends from Bible class and her three beautiful grand-kids. Joyce also enjoyed traveling with her sister Judy and Christian Tours. They toured Hawaii, The California Redwood Forests, Pike Place Fish Market in Seattle to Washington DC and points in between. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Neil Horne; and son, Brian Keith Horne. Mrs. Horne is survived by her sons, Joey Horne (Leslie Smith ) of Cleveland, Eric Horne (Sandra Oldham) of Granite Quarry, and Christopher C. Horne of Rockwell; three grandchildren, Lauren, Emily and Tyler Horne of Salisbury, brother Alfred Rayfield (Betty) of Gastonia, NC and her Sister Judy Gates (Edward) of Lowell, NC. The family would like to thank the many people in the area and the neighbors who looked out for Joyce. Such as the employee who would grab her trash can if it wasn't at the curb and place it back for her, the neighbors who put her newspaper at the front door every morning and the new neighbors across the street who kept an eye out and the many others who made sure to look in on her with gifts of prepared meals. This is the kind of neighborhood one is proud to have grown up in. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Powles Staton Funeral Home with Pastor Joey Phillips officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Tourette Association of America or the both were very important to Joyce. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

