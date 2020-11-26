1/1
Joyce Roseman Wilhelm
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Roseman Wilhelm, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday November 18, 2020. Joyce was born on December 8, 1940 to the late Milo Grover Roseman and Fay Cruse Roseman in Rowan County. She was a graduate of Granite Quarry High School (1959) and Appalachian State Teachers' College (1963). She taught Physical Education and coached at South Rowan High School and West Rowan High School, retiring after thirty years. She loved the outdoors, working in her flower garden, keeping the bird feeders filled and mowing the lawn. Joyce loved traveling with Coy all over the US and Canada in their old corvettes with their many friends in the National Corvette Restorers Society. She was loved and respected among her many Network Marketing friends, with whom she also enjoyed many travels in the US and other countries. Joyce was a lifelong member of ST. Paul's Lutheran Church where she was a Sunday School teacher, Youth Advisor, Senior ChoProductions.ir Member, Handbell Choir Director and Writer/Producer/Director of many Christmas In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her sister Doris Roseman Barringer and brother M.G. Roseman Jr. Survivors in addition to Husband Coy Wilhelm include sister-n-law Peggy Roseman, nephews George Barringer Jr and wife Gina, David Barringer and wife Sherry, Richard Roseman, Tommy Roseman and wife Lisa, Connie Gordon and husband Rick, and many great and great-great nephews and nieces. Service: A graveside service will be held Sunday, November 29 at 3:00 pm in the St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery, 205 St. Paul's Church Road, with Rev. William Ketchie officiating. Memorial: In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church. The family would like to thank Dr, William Brinkley and his staff at Carolina Oncology Associates for their passionate care over the last seven years. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Wilhelm family and condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Graveside service
03:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lyerly Funeral Home
523 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved