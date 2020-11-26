Joyce Roseman Wilhelm, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday November 18, 2020. Joyce was born on December 8, 1940 to the late Milo Grover Roseman and Fay Cruse Roseman in Rowan County. She was a graduate of Granite Quarry High School (1959) and Appalachian State Teachers' College (1963). She taught Physical Education and coached at South Rowan High School and West Rowan High School, retiring after thirty years. She loved the outdoors, working in her flower garden, keeping the bird feeders filled and mowing the lawn. Joyce loved traveling with Coy all over the US and Canada in their old corvettes with their many friends in the National Corvette Restorers Society. She was loved and respected among her many Network Marketing friends, with whom she also enjoyed many travels in the US and other countries. Joyce was a lifelong member of ST. Paul's Lutheran Church where she was a Sunday School teacher, Youth Advisor, Senior ChoProductions.ir Member, Handbell Choir Director and Writer/Producer/Director of many Christmas In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her sister Doris Roseman Barringer and brother M.G. Roseman Jr. Survivors in addition to Husband Coy Wilhelm include sister-n-law Peggy Roseman, nephews George Barringer Jr and wife Gina, David Barringer and wife Sherry, Richard Roseman, Tommy Roseman and wife Lisa, Connie Gordon and husband Rick, and many great and great-great nephews and nieces. Service: A graveside service will be held Sunday, November 29 at 3:00 pm in the St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery, 205 St. Paul's Church Road, with Rev. William Ketchie officiating. Memorial: In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church. The family would like to thank Dr, William Brinkley and his staff at Carolina Oncology Associates for their passionate care over the last seven years. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Wilhelm family and condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
.