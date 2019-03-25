Obituary

Mrs. Juanita Bostian White, age 93, of China Grove, passed away in the wee hours of Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Atrium Health-NorthEast in Concord.

Mrs. White was born March 16, 1926 in Rowan County to the late Lee A. Bostian and Elsie Lipe Bostian. Her husband of 54 years, Everett Leslie White; her son, Ronnie Dale White; and daughter in-law, Rebecca Johnson White also preceded her in death.

She was a lifelong member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church where she could be found serving in so many capacities. She was a member of the Morning Glories, she sang in the choir, and always volunteered with meal preparation, and all church fundraisers. In the past, she played the organ and the piano, just to name a few of the areas where she served over the years. She graduated in the early 40s from Landis High School and spent many years working in Cannon Mills, Plant 1 Weave Room 6 in Kannapolis. She was well known by many as the pork n' bean can and cake box recycler. Juanita was extremely proud of the fact that at the ripe age of 93 she had exceptionally strong teeth and bragged to many that she only had ONE false tooth!

She was a member of the Hornet's Nest Car Club and the Model A Club of America.

She loved spending time at the Auto Fairs. She loved to travel in earlier years and loved spending time with her family. All who knew and loved her will truly miss her.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Eric Lynn White (Charlene); her brother, Jerry Bostian; and sister, Vivian Dickinson. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Erica Lynn White, Melissa Rebecca Gulledge, Jessica Michelle Shelton (Matt) and Zachary Adam White (Courtney); and step-grandson, Zachary Tutterow. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Blake, Tanner, Madalynn, Bryce, Mason, Lilyana, Easton and Zane. She also leaves behind her special friend and roommate, Sarah Yandle who took exceptional care of her these past few months.

Visitation & Service: Visitation for Mrs. White will be on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. in the Sanctuary of Oak Grove United Methodist Church in China Grove. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with burial to follow in the Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Memorials: Memorials in her honor are requested to Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 4820 West NC Hwy 152, China Grove, NC 28023.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Best of Care Assisted Living for the exceptional care given to Mrs. White during her stay there.

Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. White. Online condolences may be left for the family at

