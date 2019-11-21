Juanita “Dink” Corriher, 90, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born July 14, 1929 in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late Carrie Eller Corriher and John Corriher. She was educated in the Rowan County schools. Ms. Corriher was employed as a spinner/weaver for Cannon Mills, Plant #7 for 35 years before retiring in 1991. After retiring, she assisted her great-nephew, Roger Heilig on his Salisbury Post paper route for 13 years. She was a former member of Providence Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Gary Wayne “Buster” Corriher in 1973; brothers, Earl Corriher and Jesse “Jake” Corriher; and sister, Lucille Heilig. Those left to cherish her memory are include her sister-in-law, Betty Corriher of Salisbury: nieces and nephews, Lewis Corriher (Ronda) of Lexington, Donald Corriher (Polly) of Salisbury, Jeannie Raiford (David) of Kernersville, Carol Costner (Garry) of Salisbury, Harvey Corriher (Susan) of Mocksville, James Grady Heilig, Jr. of Faith; great niece, Kim Cline (William Cline, Jr.) of Rockwell; great nephew, Roger Heilig of Salisbury; great great nephew Christopher Cline, great great niece Katelyn Cline. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Monday (Nov. 25) at Summersett Funeral Home followed by a service at Summersett Memorial Chapel with Rev David Raiford officiating. Interment will follow at Rowan Memorial Park. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Corriher family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019