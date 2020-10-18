Mrs. Juanita “Nita” Hallman Mercer, age 95 of Salisbury, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at NOVANT-Rowan Regional Medical Center after a courageous battle with COVID-19. Born December 31, 1924 in Columbia, SC, Nita was the daughter of the late Marcellus Hallman and Thelma Riser Hallman. Both her first husband, Earl D. Hewlette, Sr. and her second husband, Jack Willis Mercer, preceded her in death along with her sisters, Mary Elizabeth Phillips and Zenith H. Wainer. Nita was a longtime member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Columbia, SC where she sang in the choir, was in charge of the alter flowers, was instrumental in forming and served with the Helping Hands Ministry. Nita spent her career as a purchasing contractor for the Department of Defense at Fort Jackson and the U.S. Military District, Columbia and Jacksonville, FL. She was also an accomplished violinist performing for many years with the Columbia Orchestra and was very musically talented. Nita was an avid reader, loved gardening and camping with her husband, Jack. She also loved to play golf, enjoyed her church activities and Sunday meal gatherings with her family. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Earl D. Hewlette, Jr. and Richard Alan Hewlette (Linda) and daughters, Cindy H. Williamson (Mike) and Lori H. Marrero (Beth) and step-daughters, Lyn Robinson (Stanley) and Diane Mercer. She also leaves behind eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Memorial Service honoring Nita will be announced at a later date to be held at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Columbia, SC. Inurnment with Jack will follow her Memorial Service at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers you kindly remember Nita with memorials in her honor to the National Alzheimer's Association
