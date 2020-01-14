Judd Alan Holdren, 55, of Rockwell, peacefully passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House in Winston Salem, NC. He was born July 18, 1964 in Gary, IN to Jo Calonge and the late John Holdren. Judd worked in the restaurant industry for over 35 years. In his spare time he enjoyed, fishing, playing poker, and golfing. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. In addition to his father, Judd was preceded in death by his grandparents and sister, Jeanette Holdren. Judd is survived by his wife, Kathy Holdren; brother, Jay Holdren (Cindy) of Sanford, FL; children, Liz Holdren, Jennifer Geng; Jackie Benetiz (Gustavo); Joseph Feltner; and Stephen Schwarz, all of Salisbury, NC; 11 grandchildren; nephews, James, Justtin and Joshua Holdren;Sister, Beverly Settle(Dallas) of Winston Salem; cats, Harley, Garfield, and Tiger. There will be a memorial service held at 12pm on January 18th, 2020 at Eastside Baptist Church, 370 Trexler Rd, Salisbury, NC 28146. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Holdren family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 14, 2020