Judith Cutlip (1931 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Cutlip.
Service Information
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC
28144
(704)-633-2111
Obituary
Send Flowers

Judith Colleen Aeh Cutlip, 88, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Elmcroft Assisted Living of Salisbury. Born December 7, 1931 in Franklin Furnace, OH, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth William Aeh and Helen Louise Ferguson Aeh Journey. Mrs. Cutlip graduated from Portsmouth High School, Portsmouth, OH in 1949. She was a homemaker and had been employed in sales, office clerical and banking. She was a member of Central Church of Christ, Portsmouth, OH and attended the First Baptist Church of Salisbury. In various times during her life, she loved sewing, cooking, baking, walking and singing in the church choir. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Jack A. Cutlip on September 19, 1988. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sarah Cutlip Wales and husband Daniel of Salisbury; a granddaughter, Hannah Colleen Wales of Salisbury; and a great-granddaughter, Kinsley Dakota Phillips Service: There will be a visitation for, friends and family, to be announced at a later date. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Cutlip family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.