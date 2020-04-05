Judith Diane Steele Judy Merritt

Judith Diane Steele Merritt of Salisbury, or Judy as she will always be affectionately known as, was an amazing mother, sister, daughter and friend. A retired Air Force Veteran and nurse, she left an impression on every person she came into contact with. She was preceded in death by daughter, Crystal Alicia Steele; and granddaughters, JaNa Liette Jones and Kylie Alicia Merritt. She is survived by son, Montino Jones, Jr. and daughter, Kamilah Merritt; grandson, Kendrick D. Steele, Sr.; mother, Hattie Mae Steele; sister, Sara Jordan; nephews, Adrian, Andre and Anthony Steele; and nieces, Monique Ellison and Jacqueline Everhart; as well as a plethora of “adopted” sons and daughters. She will truly be missed. Per her request, she has been cremated. Service: There will be a private memorial service at a later date. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Merritt family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020
