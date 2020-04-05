Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Diane Steele Judy Merritt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Judith Diane Steele Merritt of Salisbury, or Judy as she will always be affectionately known as, was an amazing mother, sister, daughter and friend. A retired Air Force Veteran and nurse, she left an impression on every person she came into contact with. She was preceded in death by daughter, Crystal Alicia Steele; and granddaughters, JaNa Liette Jones and Kylie Alicia Merritt. She is survived by son, Montino Jones, Jr. and daughter, Kamilah Merritt; grandson, Kendrick D. Steele, Sr.; mother, Hattie Mae Steele; sister, Sara Jordan; nephews, Adrian, Andre and Anthony Steele; and nieces, Monique Ellison and Jacqueline Everhart; as well as a plethora of “adopted” sons and daughters. She will truly be missed. Per her request, she has been cremated. Service: There will be a private memorial service at a later date. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Merritt family. Online condolences may be made at

