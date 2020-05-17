Judith Ellen (Fry) Adams, 73, of China Grove, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was born on September 28, 1946 in Rowan County to the late Dr. James Fry and Norma Roberts Fry. After working for 20 years as an administrative assistant and the administrative coordinator for the Practical Nursing program at Bucks County Technical School, Judy resumed her college education, completing her Bachelor's Degree (Magna Cum Laude) in English Communications from Holy Family University (of Philadelphia) in 1999. She was elected to “Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges” (1998-1999) and was inducted into Lambda Iota Tau honors society. Upon graduating, Judy worked as a reading specialist with the School District of Philadelphia. She later took a position with Acts Retirement Life Communities, serving with the Recreation Programs team at Southampton Estates in PA. Judy loved travel and adventure. Among her favorite journeys and places were Bermuda, Scotland, England, San Francisco, and many National Parks nationwide. She described her most recent trip to Australia and New Zealand in 2017 as “the trip of a lifetime”. Judy returned to China Grove in 2008. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church of China Grove, where she served as a council member and was active in the adult choir, handbell choir, and various outreach programs. Prior to returning to China Grove, Judy was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Levittown, PA. She served there as a council member and was active in the adult choir and handbells. In addition to her parents, Judith was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Adams, Jr. Judy is survived by her children, Christi Adams of Fredericksburg, VA; Karen Mahn of Wenonah, NJ; and J. David Adams of China Grove; along with her sister, Leah Fry of Woodleaf, NC, and close friend, Kay McIntyre of Woodleaf, NC. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Carolina Cremation of Salisbury and Charlotte is assisting the Adams family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 17, 2020.