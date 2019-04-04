Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Helms Rich. View Sign

Judith Helms Rich went to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born Dec. 15, 1943 to the late Mary Owen Helms and James Chatham Helms. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Jerry Rich. Also preceding her in death was her step-mother, Peggy Todd Helms. Mrs. Rich is survived by three sons, Jeff (Phoenix), Joe (Kay) and Jim (Mary); and three grandchildren, Philip (Julie), Nolan (Stacie) and Megan. She is also survived by her two sisters, Janie Hink (Ed) and Cindy Helms as well as several nieces and nephews. Service & Visitation: Memorial service will be Friday, April 5, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Mint Hill Baptist Church. Visitation will be before the service.

