Judith “Judy” Main Goodman passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the age 72, at Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. She was born August 3, 1946 in Urbana, Illinois to the late Marjorie Eddins Main and George Main. Judy was a teacher for 30 years, teaching on Maui, Oahu, Okinawa, and in Asheville, Charlotte and Salisbury. While teaching for the Department of Defense Overseas Dependent School System on Okinawa, she met and married her husband in 1970. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, David Goodman and a sister, Donna Main. She is survived by her husband, Sanders “Sandy” Goodman; son, Andrew “Andy” Goodman and wife Alyson and grandson Anderson of Mt. Pleasant, SC; her younger sister, Georgia Main Davidson and husband Mike; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Monday (Apr 22) at St. Luke's Episcopal Church; conducted by Rev. Robert Black. The family will receive friends following the service in the Parrish Hall. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rowan Helping Ministries, 226 N. Long Street, Salisbury, NC 28144, Community Care Clinic, 315 Mocksville Ave., Salisbury, NC 28144, or David Goodman Memorial Golf Tournament, c/o Josh Brincefield, 620 Catawba Road, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Goodman family. Online condolences may be made at

1315 West Innes Street

Salisbury , NC 28144

(704) 633-2111

