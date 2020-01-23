Judith "Judy" Shuping Shepherd, 76, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury, NC. She was born February 2, 1943 in Rowan County to the late Albert Junior "A.J." and Olivia Koontz Shuping. Judy enjoyed bowling, and loved watching sports especially when her grandchildren were playing. Judy enjoyed her time at Brookdale Assisted Living where she made many new friends who impacted her life. Judy is survived by her son, Albert Frank Shepherd and fiancee Crystel Prugh of Salisbury; grandsons, Jordan Frank Shepherd and wife Haley of Faith, Cameron Michael Prugh of Salisbury, and Bryson Leemartin Prugh of Salisbury; granddaughter, Lauren Nicole Shepherd of Rockwell; brother, Cooter Shuping and wife Elaine of Salisbury; sisters, Diane Crowder and husband Wayne of Salisbury, and Becky Nesbitt and husband Johnny of Robins. The family will greet friends and relatives on Thursday, January 23, 2020, 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC The funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, January 23, 2020, in the Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC, with Pastor Johnny Daniels, officiating. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, January, 24, 2020, at Brookhill Memorial Gardens in Rockwell, NC. Memorials may be made to In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Brookdale Assisted Living 2201 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28147. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Shepherd family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 23, 2020