Mrs. Judith Schell Ferrare Bodnar, age 80 of Salisbury, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Erie, Pennsylvania on April 10, 1940, Judy was the daughter of the late William Schell and Geraldine McCormick Schell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Harold S. Bodnar, and her son Christopher Ferrare, her grandson, Daniel Galvin, granddaughter, Kayla Ferrare, as well as brothers in law Eddie Kuhar and Tom Rinke. Judy's career started as a phone operator. She began working for Boral Brick Company after her move to North Carolina where she retired after many years of service. She also worked for Jockey International of Cooleemee. Judy enjoyed camping, working in the yard and cooking for her family. She enjoyed watching sports, particularly Pittsburgh Steelers football and Duke basketball. A home full of family was a happy home. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Mark Ferrare (Chris), Patrick Ferrare (Mary), Andrew Ferrare, Frank Ferrare Jr. (Phyllis), Matthew Ferrare (Susan) and daughters, Denise Galvin and Kelly Bodnar (Chris). Judy also leaves behind her sisters, Shirley Colonna (Tony), Mary Kuhar Rinke and Elizabeth Deluca (Donald). Also surviving her are 21 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, 1 great great-grandchild, along with many nieces and nephews. Her best friend, Cocoa the dog also survives her. Visitation for Judy will be on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove from 11:00 - 12:00pm with her Memorial Service to immediately follow at 12:00pm in the Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested you kindly remember Judy with memorials to the American Alzheimer's Association
