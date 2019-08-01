Judy Ann Ruff, age 70, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on July 30, 2019. She was born May 22, 1949 in Cabarrus County to the late James Ralph Ruff and Glenna Willene Wike Ruff. She was proceeded in death by her sister Joyce Elaine Ruff and a nephew David Lear. Judy is survived by her sons Darrell Kimball Jr. (Sandra) and James Kimball, grandchildren Joshua Kimball, Darren Kimball, Autumn Kimball, Benjamin Kimball, Haley Presley, Brooke Fleming, Rylie Kimball, Aubrey Kimball, Sky Honeycutt and Joshlyn Cline, (sister) Janice Brady (Jim), (sister) Jeanette Krotzer (Keith), Joanne Middleton (Jack) and ten great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Judy loved Jesus. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was a loving, giving person who was always ready to help others. She loved to sing, dance and watch movies on the Hall Mark Channel. Judy retired from Phillip Morris after 22 years. Family will receive friends at Whitley's Funeral Home August 2, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral service will be at Whitley's Funeral Chapel August 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Wade Easom officiating. Interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove N.C. Memorials may be made to Unity United Methodist Church Meals On Wheels 8605 Unity Church Rd Kannapolis N.C. 28081 or Tucker Hospice House at 5000 Hospice Lane Kannapolis N.C. 28081. Whitley's Funeral Home will be serving the Ruff family.Judy Ann Ruff, age 70, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on July 30, 2019. She was born May 22, 1949 in Cabarrus County to the late James Ralph Ruff and Glenna Willene Wike Ruff. She was proceeded in death by her sister Joyce Elaine Ruff and a nephew David Lear. Judy is survived by her sons Darrell Kimball Jr. (Sandra) and James Kimball, grandchildren Joshua Kimball, Darren Kimball, Autumn Kimball, Benjamin Kimball, Haley Presley, Brooke Fleming, Rylie Kimball, Aubrey Kimball, Sky Honeycutt and Joshlyn Cline, (sister) Janice Brady (Jim), (sister) Jeanette Krotzer (Keith), Joanne Middleton (Jack) and ten great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Judy loved Jesus. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was a loving, giving person who was always ready to help others. She loved to sing, dance and watch movies on the Hall Mark Channel. Judy retired from Phillip Morris after 22 years. Family will receive friends at Whitley's Funeral Home August 2, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral service will be at Whitley's Funeral Chapel August 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Wade Easom officiating. Interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove N.C. Memorials may be made to Unity United Methodist Church Meals On Wheels 8605 Unity Church Rd Kannapolis N.C. 28081 or Tucker Hospice House at 5000 Hospice Lane Kannapolis N.C. 28081. Whitley's Funeral Home will be serving the Ruff family.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 1, 2019