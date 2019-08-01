Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Ann Ruff. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Judy Ann Ruff, age 70, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on July 30, 2019. She was born May 22, 1949 in Cabarrus County to the late James Ralph Ruff and Glenna Willene Wike Ruff. She was proceeded in death by her sister Joyce Elaine Ruff and a nephew David Lear. Judy is survived by her sons Darrell Kimball Jr. (Sandra) and James Kimball, grandchildren Joshua Kimball, Darren Kimball, Autumn Kimball, Benjamin Kimball, Haley Presley, Brooke Fleming, Rylie Kimball, Aubrey Kimball, Sky Honeycutt and Joshlyn Cline, (sister) Janice Brady (Jim), (sister) Jeanette Krotzer (Keith), Joanne Middleton (Jack) and ten great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Judy loved Jesus. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was a loving, giving person who was always ready to help others. She loved to sing, dance and watch movies on the Hall Mark Channel. Judy retired from Phillip Morris after 22 years. Family will receive friends at Whitley's Funeral Home August 2, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral service will be at Whitley's Funeral Chapel August 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Wade Easom officiating. Interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove N.C. Memorials may be made to Unity United Methodist Church Meals On Wheels 8605 Unity Church Rd Kannapolis N.C. 28081 or Tucker Hospice House at 5000 Hospice Lane Kannapolis N.C. 28081. Whitley's Funeral Home will be serving the Ruff family.Judy Ann Ruff, age 70, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on July 30, 2019. She was born May 22, 1949 in Cabarrus County to the late James Ralph Ruff and Glenna Willene Wike Ruff. She was proceeded in death by her sister Joyce Elaine Ruff and a nephew David Lear. Judy is survived by her sons Darrell Kimball Jr. (Sandra) and James Kimball, grandchildren Joshua Kimball, Darren Kimball, Autumn Kimball, Benjamin Kimball, Haley Presley, Brooke Fleming, Rylie Kimball, Aubrey Kimball, Sky Honeycutt and Joshlyn Cline, (sister) Janice Brady (Jim), (sister) Jeanette Krotzer (Keith), Joanne Middleton (Jack) and ten great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Judy loved Jesus. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was a loving, giving person who was always ready to help others. She loved to sing, dance and watch movies on the Hall Mark Channel. Judy retired from Phillip Morris after 22 years. Family will receive friends at Whitley's Funeral Home August 2, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral service will be at Whitley's Funeral Chapel August 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Wade Easom officiating. Interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove N.C. Memorials may be made to Unity United Methodist Church Meals On Wheels 8605 Unity Church Rd Kannapolis N.C. 28081 or Tucker Hospice House at 5000 Hospice Lane Kannapolis N.C. 28081. Whitley's Funeral Home will be serving the Ruff family.

