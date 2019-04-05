Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Earwood Bowlin. View Sign

Judy Earwood Bowlin, of Kannapolis went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Brookdale Lexington. She was born December 5, 1927 in Tellico Plains, TN to the late Z.S. and Lena Earwood. Judy was a beautiful soul both inside and out. She enjoyed sharing the simple joys in life with everyone she met. Judy served her community through various customer service roles and was an avid member of her church. She was always eager to talk to anyone about her life and the pride and joy she had for her family. Judy was an impeccable baker and seamstress and enjoyed sharing her talents with those she loved. She was preceded in death by her parents, seven siblings and the love of her life, Odist Bowlin. Those left to cherish her memory, her son, Clifford Bowlin (Sherry) of Winston-Salem, daughter, Belinda Jean Reid (Bill) of China Grove, two granddaughters, Heather Suggs of China Grove, Ashlie Beavers of Greensboro, three Great grandchildren Madelyn Suggs, Culley Beavers, Huxley Beavers, and two siblings, Dorothy Johnson and Billy Earwood. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Monday April 8, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Shane Utley officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:30 to 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Salisbury National Cemetery at 2:00 PM Special thank you to Brookdale Salisbury, Brookdale Lexington Memory Care, and Trellis Supportive Care for their love and support. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The – Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd. #250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Online condolences may be left at

1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd

Kannapolis , NC 28083

