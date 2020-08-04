Judy Galloway Flowe, 69, of Salisbury, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center surrounded by family. She was born on November 1, 1950 in Rowan County to Louise Shaver Galloway Mundy and the late Ed Galloway. Judy was a active member of the First Baptist Church of Gold Hill where she loved to be a part of anything going on in the church. She enjoyed cross-stitching, going to the beach with her family, and she was always cooking and feeding anyone who was hungry. Judy never met a stranger and would help anyone whether she was asked to or not. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and a friend to all that knew her. In addition to her father, Judy was preceded in death by her step-father, James Mundy. In addition to her mother, Judy is survived by her husband, David Eugene Flowe; children, Janet (Rick) Plott, Patricia (Bruce) Earnhardt, Sam Biggers, Tonya Flowe Guessford, and Lonnie Flowe; step-children, Tammie (Jimmy) Brown, Todd Lomax, and Shane (Stephanie) Flowe; siblings, Eli (Vicki) Galloway, Donnie Galloway, Joe (Johna) Galloway, Jeff McCloud, Mike (Shelly) Galloway, Linda Davis (Rick), Wanda (Gary) Oatman, Debbie Boger, Janet Lambert; fourteen grandchildren, and sixteen great grandchildren. Visitation: The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 1:45 PM at First Baptist Church of Gold Hill (16141 Old Beatty Ford Rd., Gold Hill, NC 28071). Service: The Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 PM at the church, conducted by Pastor, Toney Parsons. Burial will take place at Brookhill Memorial Gardens in Rockwell. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Gold Hill for the Building Fund (P.O.Box 288, Gold Hill, NC 28071). Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Flowe family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
