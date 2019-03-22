Mrs. Judy Lee Joines Wallace, loving wife, mother and grandmother, 74, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at her home in Landis. Mrs. Wallace was born July 20, 1944 in Mooresville. She was a daughter of the late Robert “Dick” Joines and Mildred Correll Joines. Mrs. Wallace was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church. Mrs. Wallace is survived by her husband, Kenneth Wallace; two daughters, Lesa Ellis and husband Duane and Rhonda Lee and husband Danny both of Landis; two grandchildren, Heather Ellis and Wesley Lee and fiancée Sydnie; and her brother, Dickie R. Joines of Landis. Service & Visitation: A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Jeff Cole will officiate. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends from 12-1:45 p.m. Saturday at Lady's Funeral Home. Memorials: Memorials may be sent to Charlotte, 4530 Park Road #240, Charlotte, NC 28209. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Wallace. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 22, 2019