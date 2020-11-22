Judy (Ann) Loflin Patterson 67, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her home in Salisbury. She was born June 29, 1953 in Salisbury to the late Jack Loflin and the late Marcia Turner Zachary and the late Jack Zachary. She attended North Rowan High School, Salisbury Business School, and Rowan Cabarrus Community College. She was in the Accounting field for over 35 years and was co-owner of Tax Centers of America in Salisbury. Judy enjoyed cooking, gardening, quilting, singing, and had a huge desire for reading. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her brother James Edward Loflin and sister Paula Jean Zachary Beck. Judy is survived by her husband of many years, Joseph Edward Patterson Jr. and her three sons: Steven Scott Goodman and wife Bethany, Brian Aaron Goodman and wife Jenny, and Christopher Jordan Goodman all of Rowan County, and her sister, Susan Dianne Loflin of Brunswick County. As well as her dearly loved grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Memorial: Memorials can be sent to The Family, 601 Oak Forest Lane, Salisbury, NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Patterson family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
