Judy Carolyn Smith, 68, of Salisbury passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her husband, Karl F. Smith, IV who passed away in 2011. She is survived by her sister, Diana Durst of California and nieces of California, Alice, Paula and Robyn; her brother, Harry Brunson of Salisbury; her best buddy and mother- in- law, Marilyn Smith of Salisbury; daughter, Tina Smith Poteat and husband Brandon Poteat, Sr.; grandchildren, Brandon Poteat, Jr. and Alexis Poteat of Lexington. As for the others… they are not worthy of mentioning. Last but not least left behind are her 12 fur-babies, Mimi, Goliath, Rascal, Buddy, Baby Girl, Slick, Boomer, Cotton, Abby, Gigi, Gidget, and Peanut. Arrangements: A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, May 28, at Rowan Memorial Park, 4125 Franklin Community Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28144 with Pastor Joe Thomas officiating. Memorials: In lieu of flowers please send donations in Judy's memory to Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Smith family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rowan Memorial Park
Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
