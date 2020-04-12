Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Spry. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Judy Anne White Spry, 75 of Salisbury, passed away at her home on Friday, April 10, 2020. Mrs. Spry was born on Sept. 14, 1944 in Iredell County and was the daughter of the late Roland Henry White and Mary Lona Belle Walker White. Judy was a 1962 graduate of South Rowan High School, where she was on the Homecoming Court, as well as chief cheerleader. She also was Miss South Rowan, Miss Merry Christmas and Miss Sunbeam. Upon graduation from South she went on to Southeastern College of Beauty and Culture, receiving her degree in Cosmetology. She owned the Merle Norman store in Kannapolis and was owner operator of Judy's World of Beauty. Judy was a longtime active member of Landis Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Gail White Cumbie. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 56 years, Darrell Spry; her daughter, Susan Kidd (Bobby); son, Jonathan Spry (Ann Marie); brother, Jeffrey Wade White and brother-in-law, Roger Cumbie. Also surviving her are her grandchildren, Holly Beaver (Gabriel), Blake Bethea (Noel) and Elijah Zane Spry. Great-grandchildren are Addison, Maddox and Delaney Beaver and Aidenn, Delilah, Atticus and Merix Bethea. Arrangements: A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at

