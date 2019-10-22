Jules Paul Wilderman, 72, of Woodleaf, passed away (Friday, October 18, 2019) at his residence. Born October 24, 1946 in Philadelphia, PA he was a son of the late Isadore Wilderman and Hilda Felner Wilderman. He was educated in Philadelphia, PA schools and was a police heavy duty wrecker operator with the Philadelphia Police Department for 20 years. He attended The Arbor United Methodist Church; was a member of AFL-CID District Council 33; and was secretary/treasurer of the Sunday Night Mixed League at Woodleaf Lanes.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Ann Wilderman on October 23, 2005. Left to cherish his memory are a son, Mark Wilderman and wife Jennifer Cooney of Fayettville; sister, Elaine Polokoff of Horsham, PA; and grandchildren, Jordan Wilderman and Hayley Wilderman and Jack and Tommy Cooney. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Rowan Memorial Park, conducted by Rev. Craig J. Sefa. The family has requested no plants or flowers. Memorials may be made to the , 128 S. Tryon Street, Suite 1588, Charlotte, NC 28202 or to The Arbor United Methodist Church Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Wilderman family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 22, 2019