Julia Anne Waters Rooney, 51, of China Grove, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. She was born February 1, 1969, in Ogdensburg, NJ to the late Jack G. Waters and Regina Little Waters. Julia was a graduate of Sussex County Vo-Tech in New Jersey. Throughout her career she enjoyed several different fields of work, but most of all enjoyed using her entrepreneurial talents and her love for doll collecting for creating her own website, Jewels Doll Castle. Julia loved cars and was a member of Carolina Outcast Car Club. She was also a member of Mt. Hope Church in Salisbury. She was preceded in death by her parents. Julia is survived by her husband, John H. Rooney; daughters, Bridget Elizabeth Rooney and Ashley Dawn Rooney, both of China Grove; and siblings, David, Janet, Marjory, Graham, Jennifer, Valerie and their families. Service: Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper and in an effort to limit the size of gatherings, services will be private. Interment: Burial will take place in Mt. Hope Church Cemetery in Salisbury. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Rooney family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 30, 2020