Julia Elizabeth “Lib” Spencer Morgan, 91, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Winston-Salem. Born August 2, 1929 in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late John P. Spencer, Sr. and Hallie Elizabeth Fraley Spencer. She was educated in the Salisbury schools and graduated from Boyden High School, Class of 1947. Mrs. Morgan was employed as a bookkeeper with Casper Shoe Store and later worked with Brand Distributors before retiring in 1986. She was a long-time member of Franklin Presbyterian Church, the Morning Circle, Women of the Church, and a former member of the choir. Mrs. Morgan volunteered with Meals on Wheels and was a faithful volunteer at the W. G. Hefner VA Medical Center and Rowan Novant. She was a member of the Salisbury Chapter #117 of the Eastern Star and the Salisbury Charity League. In 2003, Duke Energy awarded her as Retiree Volunteer of the Year and in 2009 the Civitan Club of Salisbury awarded her the Good Samaritan of the Year. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wiley G. Morgan on September 30, 2003, her sister; Clarissa S. Kincaid and her brother J. P. Spencer, Jr. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Julia Morgan McCombs of Fuquay-Varina (Keith) and Bonnie Morgan Earnhardt (Larry) of Rockwell. She has 3 grandsons; Adam McCombs of Stuttgart, Germany (Traci), Anthony Yon (Crystal) of Salisbury and Eric McCombs (Kelli) of Huntersville. There are 4 great grandchildren; Skylar and Corbin Yon of Salisbury and Morgan and Micah McCombs of Germany. Two loving nieces Toni Megliorino and Martha Cline (Marion) of Rowan County and additional family in Georgia. Service: Funeral services will be held 3 PM on Saturday (September 19) at Franklin Presbyterian Church with the Rev. John C. Elam officiating. Visitation will be from 2:30 to 3 PM followed by a gravesite ceremony at the church cemetery. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Franklin Presbyterian Church, 280 Franklin Church Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147 or the Masonic and Eastern Star Home, 700 S. Holden Rd. Greensboro, NC 27407. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Morgan family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
. Due to COVID-19, please be respectful of social distancing and wearing a mask.