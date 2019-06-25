Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia P. Spear. View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Visitation 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM Summersett Funeral Home Funeral service 3:00 PM Summersett Memorial Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Julia P. Spear of Spencer, passed away peacefully at Novant Health Rowan Regional Medical Center in Salisbury on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the age of 94. Mrs. Spear was born on Aug. 14, 1924 in Spencer and was the fifth and youngest child of Samuel Spencer Pierce and Maude Newman Pierce. She was educated in the Rowan County School System and graduated from Spencer High School in 1941, serving as President of her Senior Class. After graduation, she attended King's Business College in Charlotte and she married Clifford Edgar Spear Jr. of Commerce, Ga. on March 28, 1946. The couple settled in Spencer, where they resided for the entirety of their life together, and they remained married for over 67 years until Mr. Spear passed away on Sept. 26, 2013 . They had one son, Samuel Edgar Spear, who was born on April 13, 1953. In 1959, Mrs. Spear commenced employment with Wachovia Bank in Salisbury and served in various bookkeeping and commercial loan administration functions until she and Mr. Spear both retired from their respective occupations on Dec. 31, 1986. As a proud lifelong resident of Spencer, Mrs. Spear was active in various civic projects and was a devoted member of Central Methodist Church in Spencer, where she served in a variety of leadership positions, including six years of service as president of the United Methodist Women. Mrs. Spear also served as president of the Spencer Garden club and as the Chairperson of the Spencer Labor Day Celebration. She also actively assisted and supported Mr. Spear during his long period of civic service, inasmuch as he served as Spencer's Mayor from 1977 until 1991, and as one of its Aldermen from 1963 until 1977 (and again from 1997 until 2009). In retirement, she and Mr. Spear both remained busy and active with their various civic and church projects. They were instrumental in helping with the initial organization and opening of the North Carolina Transportation Museum and they served the Museum as active volunteers in various functions for 25 years. In addition to her parents and her husband, Mrs. Spear was preceded in death by her two brothers, Lloyd Stafford “Skinny” Pierce and John Roland Pierce, both of Charlotte and her two sisters, Dorothy Pierce Sebastian and Virginia Pierce Grubb, both of Spencer. She is survived by her son, the aforementioned Samuel Edgar Spear and his wife Linda Williams Spear, both of Charlotte. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Courtney Spear Roth of Portland, Ore. (and her husband Daniel) and Nathan Andrew Spear of Cornelius (and fiancée Amanda Farr). Visitation: Visitation will be from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Summersett Funeral Home. Service: Funeral service will be held at Summersett Memorial Chapel at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 with the Reverend Don Mason presiding. Interment will follow at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. Memorials: Memorials may be given to a charitable organization of the donor's choice. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Spear family. Online condolences may be made at

