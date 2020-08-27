1/1
Julian Aldis Torrey II
1948 - 2020
Mr. Julian Aldis Torrey, II, 71, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. Mr. Torrey was born October 19, 1948 in Philadelphia, PA. He was a son of the late Julian Aldis Torrey, Sr. and Beverly Courtney Torrey. He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Spencer. He enjoyed and supported numerous civic organizations. Julian retired as an Instructor at Greenville Technical College, Greenville, SC. Mr. Torrey is survived by brother, Francis “Frank” Torrey and wife Delynn “De” of Kannapolis; sister, Mary T. Correl and husband Coy of Colorado. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Service: A graveside service is scheduled for 1:00 pm Thursday, September 3, 2020 at The Salisbury National Cemetery. Rev. Nancy L.J. Cox will officiate. Military honors will be provided by the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard. Memorial: Memorials may be sent to American Heart Association - Charlotte, 128 South Tryon Street, Suite 1588, Charlotte, NC 28202. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. Torrey.

Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 27, 2020.
