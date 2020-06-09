Julian Michael Sides, age 72, of Rockwell, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at his home. He was born in Rowan County on September 7, 1947, the son of the late Brown Julian Sides and Helen Davis Sides. A 1965 graduate of East Rowan High School, he earned a BA in economics from Lenoir Rhyne College, Class of 1969. Julian is survived by his wife of fifty years, Terry Leonard Sides; daughters Ashley Sides Nelson and husband Ben of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Leslie Sides Allen and husband Jason of Wilmington; son Julian Earl Sides of Rockwell; grandchildren Jake Michael Allen and granddaughter Anderson Reese Allen of Wilmington; and brother Joe Davis Sides of Rockwell. A well-known banker throughout Rowan County, Julian began his thirty-four year career in banking with Security Bank, and retired from Sun-Trust Bank as a senior vice-president. Active in the community and church before his health failed, he was a lifelong member of St. James Lutheran Church in Rockwell, serving as chairman of the church council and various committees, Sunday school superintendent, and Men in Mission. He was past president of Rockwell Civitan Club, an officer of the Rowan County chapter of the American Institute of Banking; served as secretary, vice-president and president of the former Salisbury-Rowan Merchants Association and was a past member of the Breakfast Optimist Club, Salisbury Jaycees, and Rockwell American Legion. He served on United Way campaigns, the Rockwell Planning Board, and in the United States Army Reserves. Julian enjoyed sharing the bounty from his garden, and his handcrafted birdhouses with family and friends. He also loved playing golf, fishing at the coast, beach music and especially visiting with friends in his shop and time spent with family. Service: Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at St. James Lutheran Church with Pastor Jason Heubner officiating. Burial will follow at Brookhill Memorial Gardens with military honors. Friends are invited to visit with the family at an outdoor gathering, weather permitting, on Wednesday evening, June 10 from 6 until 8 pm at on of Julian's favorite places, “The Clubhouse”, at 270 Ashley Drive in Rockwell. The family would like to thank Novant Hospice for the compassionate care and assistance. Memorial: Memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church P.O. Box 486, Rockwell, NC 28138, to complete the stained glass window project. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care is assisting the Sides family. Online condolences can be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 9, 2020.