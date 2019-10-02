Julie Suzanna Beach, 27, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury, NC. She was born June 24, 1992 in Salisbury, NC to the late Norman Beach and Sandra White McCorkle. Julie worked as a cashier and was a member of Main Street Baptist Church in China Grove. Julie loved being a mom to her two boys and they were her life. She will be missed by all those who knew her. In addition to her mother, Julie is survived by her sons, Christoher Mitchell and Kaiden Beach; step-father, John McCorkle; step-mother, Barbara Beach; sister, Samantha Gallimore (James); step-brother, Mason McCorkle; 2 step-sisters, Christa Gainey and Sarah Gainey; nephew, Jayden Hampton; nieces, Riley Gallimore and Kinzlee Gallimore. The family will greet friends and relatives at 2pm on October 4, 2019 at Main Street Baptist Church, 1615 N Main St, China Grove, NC 28023, with a memorial service following, beginning at 3pm. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Beach family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 2, 2019