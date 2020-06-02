Julie Dawn Blair Carr, 50, entered the Church Triumphant on Friday, May 29, 2020. Born Aug. 24, 1969, she was the eldest daughter of Teresa Gowda and the late Gerry Blair. Julie was born in Baltimore but moved to Minneapolis at age 3 to be close to her father's family. In 1991, Julie graduated from North Dakota State University with a B.S. degree in biology. For 17 years, she worked for Knight Ridder/McClatchy in newspaper advertising, consistently winning sales awards. When her newspaper career ended, Julie experienced a profound calling to become a nurse. She graduated at the top of her class with an associate's degree in nursing from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College in 2010, and worked for Novant Health Rowan Medical Center for about five years. Julie married David Keith Carr in June 2003, and became a mom to her wonderful stepson, Zachary Simpson Carr. Julie and David's son, Dawson Blair Carr, was born Oct. 28, 2011. In high school, Julie was a member of a youth group through a local Lutheran church, which got her interested in Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn. She attended that college for two years, and was active in the local choir outreach. In 2002, Julie became an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Salisbury. In September 2016, Julie was diagnosed with stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer. The St. John's Benevolent Foundation and more than a dozen St. John's donors awarded her a generous grant, with which she wrote her book, “Let Your Light So Shine: Reflections of God's goodness in the storms of life.” It was published in April 2019, and during the past year, Julie spoke to a dozen different groups, helping people find joy during their own struggles. Along with her mother, husband, and son, Julie is survived by her younger sister, Renee Marrero (Jose) and their children, Tiana Marrero, Camille Marrero, Annika Vraa, Elise Marrero, Tommy Vraa, Joey Marrero, and Nathan Vraa; and her youngest sister, Lesli Blair; her mother-in-law, Lillian Kluttz Waycaster. Her father-in-law was the late William Larry Waycaster Sr. She is also survived by David's siblings and their families: Kimberly Leigh Meng Stone (Allen Stone) and their children, William Murphy Meng and Morgan Leigh McKenzie Meng-Godwin (Drew Godwin) and their son, Bennett Anderson Godwin; James Kevin Carr (Eileen Gelvin Carr) and their children, Bruce Emmons, Kayleb Carr, Annelise Carr, and Abigail Carr; William Larry Waycaster Jr. (Janie) and their children, Kristen Roach (Jamon) and their daughter, Adeleigh Rae Roach; and Isabella Waycaster; Michael Aaron Waycaster; and Melanie Waycaster Stegall (Steve). Throughout her life, Julie was an inspiration to many, particularly through her outreach. No matter what she was facing, she was always there for others, offering kind words and support. She clung to the Bible verse 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 — “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances, for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” She continually prayed for healing “this side of heaven.” Although this was not the case, we rejoice that she is with Jesus, and that her struggle has now ended. Julie was a devoted and caring wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. A private memorial service for family will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, Salisbury, NC on Friday, June 5th at 11 am eastern time. For those who would like to join virtually, the service will be streamed live on YouTube (YouTube channel web address tinyurl.com/JulieCarrMemorial) and on Julie Blair Carr's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/julie.b.carr.9). Memorials may be made to: St. John's Lutheran Church Kindergarten, 200 W. Innes St., Salisbury NC 28144, or GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer, P.O. Box 418372, Boston, MA 02241-8372. Copies of Julie's book are available from Season's Gifts at St. John's Lutheran Church, 200 W. Innes St., Salisbury NC 28144. Please call 704-636-3431 or email shinethroughthestorm@gmail.com for ordering information. “Look not upon the problems of life nor fear of death. Fix your eyes on the author and creator of life; the one whose very breath fills your lungs. For this is where you will find hope eternal.” — Julie Dawn Carr, Quote from “Let Your Light So Shine- Reflections of God's goodness in the storms of life.” Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Carr family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 2, 2020.