June Carol Cross Bostian, 82, of Mooresville died peacefully at her home on Sunday, March 22, 2020 after a period of declining health. June was born Sept. 6, 1937 in Rowan County, a daughter of the late Joe M. and Katie Poston Cross. In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her husband, Charles DeWitt Bostian, Sr.; and her brothers, James and John Cross. A lifelong area resident, June was a member of West Corinth Baptist Church. In earlier years, June worked for the local Mills in Mooresville and China Grove as a machine operator. June will be remembered by her children, Charles DeWitt (C.D.) Bostian, Jr. and Vickie Frances Hardin, Mitchell Bostian and Star Atwell. She also has ten grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her brother, Jack Cross; and her sister, Nancy Bentley. Arrangements: A private service will be held. Memorials: Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to West Corinth Baptist Church 120 Corinth Church Rd. Mooresville, NC 28115.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 24, 2020