June Lynn Arnett Pope, 81, of Marshville, passed away Monday, Jan. 28, 2020. Born June 18, 1938, in Charlotte, the eldest child of Leland Chattin Arnett and Ina Orr Arnett, she graduated from Central H.S. of Charlotte in 1956. On Nov. 25, 1961, she married James Carl Pope of Marshville and they moved to Raleigh. They returned to Charlotte in 1966, and adopted two children, Michael in 1968, and Jocelyn in 1972. In 1978 the family moved to Marshville. She is preceded in death by her parents L.C. (Red) and Ina; as well as her sister, Linda Kay Arnett Litaker; and is survived by her brother, Richard Chattin Arnett; her children, Michael James Pope and wife April, and Jocelyn Pope Elm; grandchildren, Lauren, Connor, Megan, and Shaman; great-grandchildren, Hailee and Lucas; a nephew, Randy; as well as nieces, Ginger, Beth, Kim, and Jennifer. “Momma June” was a devoted mother and Baboof who truly loved being a mother to all who needed her. She lived a life of giving and caring for her loved ones, always willing to open her heart and home. She was a phenomenal cook, gleefully trying any recipe that caught her attention, even taking baking lessons and going on to make birthday cakes for many family and friends. June had a keen and sharp wit and enjoyed a “lively debate” on many topics. She also enjoyed watching football on Sunday after the First Presbyterian Church of Charlotte broadcast sermon, and the loving companionship of her dogs. She was stubborn, opinionated, outspoken in her beliefs, and a die-hard proponent of those beliefs, as well as compassionate, caring, considerate, and a kind mother to all whom she knew. Memorial Service: 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, at Salisbury Seventh-Day Adventist Church Fellowship Hall, 305 Rudolph Rd, Salisbury, NC 28146. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to humanesocietyofcharlotte.org. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Pope family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 2, 2020