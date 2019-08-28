Deacon Junior Lee Carpenter, 235 North Oakhurst Drive, Salisbury, NC, died Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was married to Catherine Mills Carpenter, who preceded him in death. Survivors include, four daughters, Denita (Harold) Harris of Concord, Joy (Jerry) Miller, of Salisbury, Kimbrely (Derek) Kelly of Lexington and Rhonda (Keith) Sherrill of Cleveland NC; grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. Celebration of Life Services will be conducted Friday, August 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Christian Outreach of the Piedmont. Pastor Glenn J. Usry is Pastor, Pastor Robert Wood will officiate and National Mother Rev. Odessa McCoy will eulogize with burial to follow in the Iredell Memorial Park. Deacon Carpenter will remain at Rutledge and Bigham Funeral Home until taken to the church to lie in state at 10:30 a.m. Members of the family will receive friends at the Rutledge and Bigham Funeral Home on Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., but will assemble at the residence, 235 North Oakhurst Drive, Salisbury, at other times. Visit the Book of Memories for Deacon Carpenter at www.rutledgeandbigham.com Rutledge and Bigham Funeral Home is serving the Carpenter Family.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 28, 2019