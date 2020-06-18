Justin Jermaine Horton, 29, of Salisbury was born to Cynthia Steele Lee and Sylvester Horton on July 21, 1990 in Rowan County. He passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 due to a motorcycle accident at Novant Health Rowan Regional Medical Center. He attended Salisbury High School and was employed at Food Lion. He was of Baptist faith. He leaves cherish memories to parents; Cynthia Steele (Alvin T.) Lee Jr. and Sylvester Horton, sons; Malikiah Horton, Major Horton, daughters; Jayla Horton, Zikeria Horton, brother; Jamie Horton, sisters; LaShonda Horton, LaToya Horton, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Service: Private Funeral Services will be Saturday, June 20, at Rowan Funeral Services Chapel Public viewing will be Friday 10:30 - 5:00. Visitation: At all other times you may visit the family at the home. Rowan Funeral Services is serving the Horton family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store