Justin Lee Jackson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Justin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Justin Lee Jackson, 41, of Rockwell, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Born November 22, 1978, he was the beloved son of Don Jackson of Salisbury, and Sharon Jackson of Winston-Salem. Justin attended Rockwell Elementary, Erwin Middle, and East Rowan High School, where he excelled at baseball, football, and basketball. He loved to draw and design cars, trucks, and Air Jordan's. He was on the Honor Roll and in academically gifted classes in school. When not in school or working, his free time was spent riding his four-wheeler through the woods in Rockwell, skateboarding and jumping ramps, tormenting his little sister, or driving all over Rowan County in his favorite Mustang. Justin lived life wide open and had many adventures. His favorite thing was spending time with his son, Corban, whether in the garage spray painting all his mother's gardening tools or clearing a path through the woods with a machete, Corban by his side. He also loved working on cars, trucks, and bikes, seeing how much he could lift or lower them, racing remote control cars, or just hanging out with family and friends. Justin loved music and was always singing around the house. He had a sweet-tooth and ate lots of Spree and Sweetarts candy, cookie dough ice cream, and S'mores cereal. He had a wicked sense of humor and loved to make you laugh. Justin was a good cook and loved NY strip, shrimp cocktail, and watching the NY Jets. He was a charmer with a devilish grin, and made friends wherever he went. In addition to his parents, Justin is survived by wife, Abbie Jackson of Rockwell; son Corban Jackson (Regina Wilson) of Salisbury; a sister, Lauren Jackson of Winston-Salem; step-son, Austin Burchette (Abbie Jackson) of Rockwell; two uncles, Jimmy Earnhardt of Spencer and Howard Burrage of Salisbury; aunt, Barbara Barringer of Salisbury; many cousins, close friends, and fur-babies Rambo and Luna. He was predeceased by paternal grandparents, Harvey & Adelaide Jackson and maternal grandparents, Jim & Mickey Earnhardt, all of Salisbury; Stevie Lee (Abbie Jackson) of Rockwell; an aunt, Patty Burrage of Salisbury. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Colony of Mercy, 1675 Bethel Colony Rd, Lenoir, NC 28645. Service: Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 19 at 5 pm at God's Church of Faith, 811 Elm St., Kannapolis, NC 28031. Due to coronavirus, masks are recommended, but not required. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Carolina Cremation of Salisbury is attending the Jackson family. Online condolences may be left at www.carolinacremation.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved