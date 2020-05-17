Justin Lee Jackson, 41, of Rockwell, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Born November 22, 1978, he was the beloved son of Don Jackson of Salisbury, and Sharon Jackson of Winston-Salem. Justin attended Rockwell Elementary, Erwin Middle, and East Rowan High School, where he excelled at baseball, football, and basketball. He loved to draw and design cars, trucks, and Air Jordan's. He was on the Honor Roll and in academically gifted classes in school. When not in school or working, his free time was spent riding his four-wheeler through the woods in Rockwell, skateboarding and jumping ramps, tormenting his little sister, or driving all over Rowan County in his favorite Mustang. Justin lived life wide open and had many adventures. His favorite thing was spending time with his son, Corban, whether in the garage spray painting all his mother's gardening tools or clearing a path through the woods with a machete, Corban by his side. He also loved working on cars, trucks, and bikes, seeing how much he could lift or lower them, racing remote control cars, or just hanging out with family and friends. Justin loved music and was always singing around the house. He had a sweet-tooth and ate lots of Spree and Sweetarts candy, cookie dough ice cream, and S'mores cereal. He had a wicked sense of humor and loved to make you laugh. Justin was a good cook and loved NY strip, shrimp cocktail, and watching the NY Jets. He was a charmer with a devilish grin, and made friends wherever he went. In addition to his parents, Justin is survived by wife, Abbie Jackson of Rockwell; son Corban Jackson (Regina Wilson) of Salisbury; a sister, Lauren Jackson of Winston-Salem; step-son, Austin Burchette (Abbie Jackson) of Rockwell; two uncles, Jimmy Earnhardt of Spencer and Howard Burrage of Salisbury; aunt, Barbara Barringer of Salisbury; many cousins, close friends, and fur-babies Rambo and Luna. He was predeceased by paternal grandparents, Harvey & Adelaide Jackson and maternal grandparents, Jim & Mickey Earnhardt, all of Salisbury; Stevie Lee (Abbie Jackson) of Rockwell; an aunt, Patty Burrage of Salisbury. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Colony of Mercy, 1675 Bethel Colony Rd, Lenoir, NC 28645. Service: Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 19 at 5 pm at God's Church of Faith, 811 Elm St., Kannapolis, NC 28031. Due to coronavirus, masks are recommended, but not required. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Carolina Cremation of Salisbury is attending the Jackson family. Online condolences may be left at www.carolinacremation.com
Published in Salisbury Post on May 17, 2020.