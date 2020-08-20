1/
Karen Starr Shaver
1961 - 2020
Karen Starr Shaver, 59, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at her residence. Born February 2, 1961 in Rowan County, she was a daughter of the late Willie Alvin Shaver and Sibyl Laverne Cline. She was a 1979 graduate of East Rowan High School. She had been employed with the Salisbury Parks and Recreation in Landscape Maintenance. She enjoyed the outdoors and her horses. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Brandi Starr Kinley on December 6, 2019. Left to cherish her memory are her brothers, Roy “Alvin” Shaver and his wife Patty and William “Howie” Howard Shaver, and granddaughter Brittany Page (Nicholas Fagan) and grandson Braycen Pennell. She is also survived by several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Service: A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Shaver family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
