Karren Rolaine Jones Campbell
1946 - 2020
Karren Rolaine Jones Campbell, 74, of Faith, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, at her residence. She was born February 12, 1946, in Chicago, IL, to the late Will Wade Jones and Martha Tiggelaar Jones. Karren was a 1964 Graduate of West Mecklenburg High School and attended Pensacola Junior College and Rowan Technical Institute. She retired from W.G. Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury after 34 years where she worked in Medical Coding. Mrs. Campbell was a member of Faith Baptist Church since 1996 where she was active in the church choir, taught Acteens, worked with the youth during summer camps, and was the director of FBC After School Care. Most of all, she was the best mom ever. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Campbell was preceded in death by her son, William Smith; and her brother, Wade Jones. She is survived by her husband Brian Campbell, whom she married November 8, 1991; children, Rolaine Wantje and husband, Bill, of Ohio, Korri Wood and husband, Brian, of Elkin, and Andrew Smith of Maryland; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and close family friends, Mabel and Frank Trujillo and Kim Riddle. The family will greet friends and relatives Friday, October 9, 2020, 2:00pm-2:45pm at Faith Baptist Church in Faith, NC. The funeral service will follow at 3:00pm on Friday in the church with Pastors Stephen DeWalt and Nathan Murray officiating. Burial will follow in Faith Baptist Church Cemetery. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Carolina Oncology and Carolina Caring Hospice for their abundance of support and care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 84, Faith, NC 28041. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Campbell family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
02:00 - 02:45 PM
Faith Baptist Church
OCT
9
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Faith Baptist Church
