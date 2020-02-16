Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katharine Smith. View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Send Flowers Obituary

Katharine Harrington Smith, age 89 of Salisbury, NC passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at her residence in Salisbury. Born May 19, 1930 in El Paso, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Hayes Harrington and Annie Brown Harrington of Sanford, NC. She was a 1952 graduate of UNC-Greensboro with a BS in Home Economics. Directly out of college she was a nutritionist and home extension agent in Rowan County. She was married to Miles J Smith, Jr. of Salisbury from 1954 until his death in 2013. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Mildred Rand (Reidsville) and Ernestine Griffin (Sanford). She was a member of North Hills Presbyterian Church for years and more recently a member of First Presbyterian Church, Salisbury. She is survived by her children, Angela (David) Harrison of Salisbury, Martha Allen of Charlotte, Miles, III (Cathy) Smith of Charlotte, Hayes (Susan) Smith of Salisbury and Kenan (Tracy) Smith of Salisbury, grandchildren Katharine McFalls, Rachel (James) Jordan, Stephen (Emma) Allen, David (Angie) Harrison, Skyler (Nicole) Harrison, Chase Harrison, Miles J., IV and Aaron Smith, Hayes, Jr. and Brice Smith, and Lauren and Brooke Smith. Also surviving her are five great-grandchildren: Elizabeth McFalls, Sadie Harrison, Mary Miles Harrison, Quinn Jordan, and Mack Harrison. The family will hold a private service and burial with the Reverend Randy Kirby officiating. The family would like to especially thank all the home caregivers, led by Lisa Clawson, for their compassionate and able care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Hills Christian School, Salisbury, NC, 2970 W Innes St., Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Smith family. Online condolences may be made at

