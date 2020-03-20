Katherine Frances Mise Dunn, 87, of Salisbury passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born in Knox County, TN on October 31, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Lilly Mae and George Dewey Mise. Katherine was a retired LPN for Rowan Memorial Hospital and a member of Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, where she prepared meals for the church shut-ins each week. She was preceded in death by her husband, John G. Dunn. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Johnny and Vickie Dunn, Debbie and Gary Kinley, Mike and Tammy Dunn, grandkids and great-grandkids. Service: 12:00 Noon Friday, March 20, 2020 at Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines, 4125 Franklin Community Center Rd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Burial will follow in Rowan Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to “The Building Fund” at Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, 3760 Stokes Ferry Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Dunn family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 20, 2020