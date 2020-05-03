Katherine Elizabeth Lyerly, 99, of Salisbury passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks. Born in Rowan County on June 29, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Mary Trexler Lyerly and John C. Lyerly. Katherine attended Rowan County Schools and retired from her position as office manager for Dr. Kyle Black. She was a lifelong member of Christiana Lutheran Church where she was active in all phases. She was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Lucille Lyerly; brothers, Rev. Dr. J. Wilford Lyerly and James C. Lyerly; sister-in-law, Willene K. Lyerly. She is survived by her two loving God dogs, B.J. and Gizmo. Service: A private graveside service will be held at Christiana Lutheran Church Cemetery, conducted by the Rev. Carl Haynes. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Christiana Lutheran Church, 6190 Hwy 52, Salisbury, NC 28146. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Lyerly family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 3, 2020.