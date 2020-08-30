1/1
Katherleen Stirewalt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherleen Carter Stirewalt, 86, of Concord passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Five Oaks Nursing Center. She was born April 26, 1934 in Rowan County, a daughter of the late George Washington Carter and Nell Litaker Carter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Henderson Stirewalt, grandsons, Robert Esquer and Rodney Dylan Stirewalt, great granddaughter, Khloe Stirewalt, brother, John Carter and sisters-in-laws, Doris and Bernice Carter. Katherleen was seamstress working at Terry Products and Uniforms by Chi Chi. She loved to sew and crochet, especially sewing wedding dresses, prom dresses for her family. She also crocheted snowflakes and crosses for people, especially at Five Oaks Nursing Center. She is survived by her children, Shirley Esquer (Mike), Juanita Plyler (Bill), Dale Stirewalt (Becky), Tony Stirewalt (Linda), Lana Mason (Rick), Todd Stirewalt (Jill), Rodney Stirewalt (Louanne), grandchildren, Michael Esquer (Tiffany), Johnny Esquer (Gina), Leslie Hardy (Gene), Cassandra (Don) Pyle, Monica Trotter (Bubba), Sharon Mason, Marty Mason, Bruce Stirewalt (Karen), great grandchildren, Ashe Esquer, Collin, Cayden and Coen Esquer, Canon and Tessa Hardy, Aaron and Raymond Stirewalt and her brother, Fred Carter. Her family would like to thank the staff at Five Oaks for their love and care shown to Katherleen and her family. Service: Funeral services will be held at 12:30 PM Monday, August 31, 2020 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Rev. Joe Harding. Her family will receive friends from 11:30 to 12:30 PM prior at Whitley's. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Helping Hands Specialized Transport, PO Box 772, Landis, NC 28088. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2222
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved