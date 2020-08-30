Katherleen Stirewalt

Katherleen Carter Stirewalt, 86, of Concord passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Five Oaks Nursing Center. She was born April 26, 1934 in Rowan County, a daughter of the late George Washington Carter and Nell Litaker Carter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Henderson Stirewalt, grandsons, Robert Esquer and Rodney Dylan Stirewalt, great granddaughter, Khloe Stirewalt, brother, John Carter and sisters-in-laws, Doris and Bernice Carter. Katherleen was seamstress working at Terry Products and Uniforms by Chi Chi. She loved to sew and crochet, especially sewing wedding dresses, prom dresses for her family. She also crocheted snowflakes and crosses for people, especially at Five Oaks Nursing Center. She is survived by her children, Shirley Esquer (Mike), Juanita Plyler (Bill), Dale Stirewalt (Becky), Tony Stirewalt (Linda), Lana Mason (Rick), Todd Stirewalt (Jill), Rodney Stirewalt (Louanne), grandchildren, Michael Esquer (Tiffany), Johnny Esquer (Gina), Leslie Hardy (Gene), Cassandra (Don) Pyle, Monica Trotter (Bubba), Sharon Mason, Marty Mason, Bruce Stirewalt (Karen), great grandchildren, Ashe Esquer, Collin, Cayden and Coen Esquer, Canon and Tessa Hardy, Aaron and Raymond Stirewalt and her brother, Fred Carter. Her family would like to thank the staff at Five Oaks for their love and care shown to Katherleen and her family. Service: Funeral services will be held at 12:30 PM Monday, August 31, 2020 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Rev. Joe Harding. Her family will receive friends from 11:30 to 12:30 PM prior at Whitley's. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Helping Hands Specialized Transport, PO Box 772, Landis, NC 28088. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
