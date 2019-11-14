Kathleen Ruby Koontz Dennis, 86, of Trading Ford Way in Linwood, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at her home. A private graveside service was held 2:00 pm Monday, November 11, 2019, at Forest Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum with Rev. Renee Easter conducting service. There was no formal visitation. Mrs. Dennis was born November 7, 1932 in Rowan county to Wade Columbus Koontz and Margie Quillman Koontz Watkins. She was retired from Dixie Furniture and a member of Smith Grove Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Duke Dyson and two sisters, Ollie Wilson and Janie Ryman. Surviving is her husband, of 70 years, Bennie Richard Dennis Sr. of the home; a son Bennie (B.J.) Dennis Jr (Rose) of Lexington; a daughter Kathy Dennis Blanchard (Chris) of Sumter South Carolina and 3 grandchildren; Gavin Blanchard, Noah Blanchard and Korie Dennis. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Davidson County 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 14, 2019