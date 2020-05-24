Kathryn Fain
Kathryn Pittman Fain, 76, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at her residence. Born Nov. 7, 1943, in Iredell County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Clay Pittman and Nell Holman Pittman. After graduating from Appalachian State University, she taught for 31 years at West Rowan Middle School. Kathy was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church where she served on numerous committees and made life-long friends through her service at her church and in the community. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 51 years, Larry Fain of Salisbury; daughter, Christy Fain Anderson (Brad) of Mocksville; son, Jason Fain (Alisha) of Concord; and grandchildren, Kathryn Bradley Anderson, Charlotte Anderson, Chance Anderson, and Makenzie Fain. Her greatest joys in life were spending time with her family and friends. Kathy was a devoted friend and enjoyed playing Bridge, was active in the community, and loved being with other people. Arrangements: A private family service will be held and officiated by Rev. Mark Conforti. Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 217 S. Church Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Fain family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
