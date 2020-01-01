Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Saunders. View Sign Service Information Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Garrett Funeral Home Waynesville , NC View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Garrett Funeral Home Waynesville , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kathryn Cogdill Saunders age 98, passed away on Dec.26 2019. She was born in Sylva to Edgar and Della Cogdill and lived most of her life in Waynesville NC. Prior to moving to Florida to be with her daughter.Kathryn retired from the Haywood Co. Public library. She was a member of Calvary Rd. Baptist Church. Survivors are daughter Karen Richart (Patrick) of Heathrow, FL. And son Frank Saunders (Anne) of Salisbury NC., two Grandchildren, Susan Langford (Thad) of Leawood, KS and Eric Saunders ( Stacie) of Boone NC; three Great- Grandchildren, Luke and Wren Saunders and Bryson Langford. Kathryn is also survived by her sister, Wilda Dean of Waynesville. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank Saunders Sr., and two brothers, Lloyd And Bill Cogdill. The family will receive friends at Garrett Funeral Home In Waynesville on Thursday Jan. 2nd at 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service beginning at 2 p.m.. Burial will be in Garrett's hillcrest Memorial Park.

Kathryn Cogdill Saunders age 98, passed away on Dec.26 2019. She was born in Sylva to Edgar and Della Cogdill and lived most of her life in Waynesville NC. Prior to moving to Florida to be with her daughter.Kathryn retired from the Haywood Co. Public library. She was a member of Calvary Rd. Baptist Church. Survivors are daughter Karen Richart (Patrick) of Heathrow, FL. And son Frank Saunders (Anne) of Salisbury NC., two Grandchildren, Susan Langford (Thad) of Leawood, KS and Eric Saunders ( Stacie) of Boone NC; three Great- Grandchildren, Luke and Wren Saunders and Bryson Langford. Kathryn is also survived by her sister, Wilda Dean of Waynesville. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank Saunders Sr., and two brothers, Lloyd And Bill Cogdill. The family will receive friends at Garrett Funeral Home In Waynesville on Thursday Jan. 2nd at 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service beginning at 2 p.m.. Burial will be in Garrett's hillcrest Memorial Park. Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close