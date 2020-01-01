Kathryn Cogdill Saunders age 98, passed away on Dec.26 2019. She was born in Sylva to Edgar and Della Cogdill and lived most of her life in Waynesville NC. Prior to moving to Florida to be with her daughter.Kathryn retired from the Haywood Co. Public library. She was a member of Calvary Rd. Baptist Church. Survivors are daughter Karen Richart (Patrick) of Heathrow, FL. And son Frank Saunders (Anne) of Salisbury NC., two Grandchildren, Susan Langford (Thad) of Leawood, KS and Eric Saunders ( Stacie) of Boone NC; three Great- Grandchildren, Luke and Wren Saunders and Bryson Langford. Kathryn is also survived by her sister, Wilda Dean of Waynesville. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank Saunders Sr., and two brothers, Lloyd And Bill Cogdill. The family will receive friends at Garrett Funeral Home In Waynesville on Thursday Jan. 2nd at 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service beginning at 2 p.m.. Burial will be in Garrett's hillcrest Memorial Park.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 1, 2020