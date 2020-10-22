1/1
Kathy Ball Yost
Kathy Ball Yost, 68, of Rockwell, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury, NC. She was born October 19, 1952 in Statesville, NC to the late Guy Ball and Geraldine Hager Ball Miller. Kathy graduated from South Iredell High School Class of 1971 and Central Piedmont Community College. She worked for Rowan Family Physicians for 20 years and was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Kathy enjoyed gardening, flowers, sewing, embroidery, and loved her cats and dogs. In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her brother, Jeffery Ball. Kathy is survived by her husband Steven Yost; son, Joshua (Melissa) Yost of Lexington, NC and grandson, Ben Yost; son, Eric (Dana) Yost of Mooresville, NC and grandsons, Eli, Jacob, and Luke Yost; brother, Bob Ball of Statesville, NC; sister, Diane Goodman of Salisbury, NC; and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements: The memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 25, 2020 in St. Paul's Lutheran Church with the Rev. Dr. Brad Miller officiating. Please respect social distancing and wear a mask if you plan to attend the service. Inurnment will follow in the columbarium in St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials: Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church General Fund, 205 St. Paul's Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28146 and Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Yost family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 22, 2020.
