Kathy Sue Rhoades
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with sad but grateful hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, Kathy Sue Rhoades, 64, on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Novant Presbyterian Harris Hospice in Charlotte from this life to her Heavenly home. She was the daughter of Paul and Esther Walters, the oldest of nine siblings (Sally, Denzil, Chary, Betsy, Kristy, Cynthia, & Kathleen), the mother of three children (Kendra, Katherine, & DJ) and the gramma of nine “grandbabies” (Matthew, Alyssa, Nathan, Owen, Aaliyah, Zach, & Alec). Kathy loved her family. Retired with a bachelors in accounting and a Veteran of the US Coast Guard Reserves, Kathy enjoyed quilting and crafting, she was rarely caught without a diet mountain dew, peppermints, and a good book nearby, but she especially loved spending time with her grandbabies. Recently she also found she had a passion for selling Scentsy products. Much of her life seemed like a battle, she was one of the strongest, most determined and dedicated people you would ever meet. While she will be greatly missed, her family can have peace knowing that she no longer suffers for “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away” Rev 21:4 She is preceded in death by her father, Jack Forbes, her sister Mary Beth, and her two granddaughters, Madison and Lauren. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the family. Online memories and shared stories may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC 28138
(704) 279-7241
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved