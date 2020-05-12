It is with sad but grateful hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, Kathy Sue Rhoades, 64, on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Novant Presbyterian Harris Hospice in Charlotte from this life to her Heavenly home. She was the daughter of Paul and Esther Walters, the oldest of nine siblings (Sally, Denzil, Chary, Betsy, Kristy, Cynthia, & Kathleen), the mother of three children (Kendra, Katherine, & DJ) and the gramma of nine “grandbabies” (Matthew, Alyssa, Nathan, Owen, Aaliyah, Zach, & Alec). Kathy loved her family. Retired with a bachelors in accounting and a Veteran of the US Coast Guard Reserves, Kathy enjoyed quilting and crafting, she was rarely caught without a diet mountain dew, peppermints, and a good book nearby, but she especially loved spending time with her grandbabies. Recently she also found she had a passion for selling Scentsy products. Much of her life seemed like a battle, she was one of the strongest, most determined and dedicated people you would ever meet. While she will be greatly missed, her family can have peace knowing that she no longer suffers for “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away” Rev 21:4 She is preceded in death by her father, Jack Forbes, her sister Mary Beth, and her two granddaughters, Madison and Lauren. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the family. Online memories and shared stories may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 12, 2020.