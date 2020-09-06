1/1
Katie Belle Herrin Smith
1933 - 2020
Katie Belle Herrin Smith, 86, of Salisbury, went home to be with her heavenly father on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Katie was born September 12, 1933 in Stanly County to the late John Rufus Herrin and the late Zora Belle Furr Herrin. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Jordan and Mazelle Calloway; and grandson, Timothy Eudy. Katie attended Ridgecrest School. She worked for several years in textiles and retired from Wal-Mart as a door greeter. Katie enjoyed working in her garden and helping mow their 2 acre property. She loved playing and cuddling with Precious, her beloved beagle. Katie was a loving wife, mother, grandma and “Maw Maw.” Survivors include her loving husband of 51 years, Bobby W. Smith of the home; daughter, Lisa (Richard) Morris of Albemarle; son, Roger Strube; daughter, Vickie Eudy; daughter, Janice Jackson; grandsons, Bryan (Katherine) Morris and Johnathon Morris; great-grandchildren, Joseph, Jaydon and Addison Morris, and Shannon Lee; 6 additional grandchildren; and 5 additional great-grandchildren. Arrangements: The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Monday, September 7, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord. The funeral service will be on Tuesday at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel, officiated by Rev. Joe Smith. Burial will follow at the Carolina Memorial Park, Kannapolis. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Smith family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
SEP
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
