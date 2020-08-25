Katie Louise Lee Artz, 91, of Salisbury passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks. Born in Greenville, SC on July 29, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Ada Gobble Lee and Arthur H. Lee, Sr. Louise graduated from East Spencer High School in 1948 and worked as a substitute teacher for the Rowan Salisbury School System for a number of years. She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church. She found great joy in spending time with her family and vacationing with them at Carolina Beach. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Artz, Sr., who passed away in 2014; sister, Betty Coffey; brother, Toby Lee; granddaughter's husband, Todd Sullivan; son-in-law, Don Hanes. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Brenda Hanes of Wilmington, Linda Koontz (Don) of Mt. Ulla, Pat Ramsey (Jack) of Salisbury; brother, John Mark Artz, Jr. of Salisbury; sisters, Peggy Holshouser of Boone, Ada Marie Rinehardt of Huntersville, Barbara Ann Young of Morehead City; sister-in-law, Janet Lee of Salisbury; grandchildren, Brian Koontz (Tina), Lisa Shaffer (Kevin), John Ramsey (Rita), Heather Ramsey, Robert Hanes (Cindy), Jennifer Sullivan; great-grandchildren, Daniel Hanes, Patrick Hanes, Julie Hanes, Mackenzie Koontz, Morgan Koontz, Jordan Shaffer, Kaylee Shaffer, Jaxon Ramsey, Janson Ramsey, Annistyn Ramsey, Hadley Ramsey. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at City Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, 355 E Ridge Rd, Salisbury, NC 28144. The family would like to thank “Missie” and the staff of A&B Hall at Trinity Oaks. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Artz family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
.