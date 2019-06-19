Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katrina Kat Lee Ann Fesperman. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Katrina “Kat” Lee Ann Fesperman, age 34 of Salisbury, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at (Novant) Forsyth Memorial Hospital in Winston-Salem after brief period of declining health. Kat was born Oct. 19, 1984 in Rowan County to Bruce Alan George Fesperman and the late Terry Lynn Miller Fesperman. She was a 2002 graduate of East Rowan High School, attended Rowan Cabarrus Community College and Pfeiffer University, and was a fine arts and psychology major. She loved being outdoors, hiking and especially family camping trips. Kat loved her time at the beach with her family and made wonderful memories on these trips. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and loved her family dearly. She also shared her time with her constant companion, her special cat, “Skitty”. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving father, Bruce Alan George Fesperman of the home and her sister, Patricia Fesperman Anson (Adam) of Asheville. She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins to all will dearly miss her. Visitation & Services: Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 rom 12-1 p.m. at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Funeral Service will follow the visitation in the Chapel at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home at 1 p.m. officiated by Rev. Mitchell Carlyle. Burial will be at Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 9:00am officiated by Rev. Mitchell Carlyle. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Ms. Fesperman. Online condolences may be left for the family at

